CALGARY - Cavalry FC have signed 20-year-old Canadian futsal international Mohamed Farsi.
A native of Montreal, Farsi was 17 when he started playing in Quebec's PLSQ circuit. Cavalry FC say the defender caught their eye last year playing for PLSQ champion AS Blainville against fellow Canadian Premier League side York 9 FC in the Canadian Championship.
"He is a modern-day fullback that is very technically accomplished, with great pace and jumps into the attack very well," Cavalry head coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. "He is the type of player we were looking at that can come in and make us better and we are looking forward to seeing him develop in our colours."
Farsi was 18 when he made his debut in Canada Soccer's national futsal program in 2018 under coach Kyt Selaidopoulos. Last year he was named Quebec's top futsal player.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.
