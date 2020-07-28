ST. CATHERINES, Ont. - Cameron Forte had 30 points, 10 rebounds and one assist in an 87-77 Fraser Valley Bandits comeback victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers Tuesday night.
The Rattlers led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before the Bandits cut into their lead and reached the target score first in the fourth quarter.
Marcus Capers scored the last three points of the game, all on free throws after being fouled, to reach 87 points.
With the victory, the Bandits improve to 2-0. The Rattlers are now 1-1.
NIGHTHAWKS 84 RIVER LIONS 65
Tre'darius Mccallum scored 18 points to lead the Guelph Nighthawks to an 84-65 victory over the Niagara River Lions Tuesday night.
Tyrell Green and Jamal Reynolds each contributed 11 points for Guelph in the win.
Tyrone Watson led the River Lions, and all scorers, with 20 points in the loss.
Guelph improves to 2-1, while Niagara falls to 1-2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 28, 2020
