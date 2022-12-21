MONTREAL - CF Montreal has hired Hernán Losada as its new head coach.
The 40-year-old from Argentina was head coach of D.C. United from the start of the 2021 Major League Soccer season until he was fired six games into the 2022 campaign.
He coached Belgian club Beerschot V.A. before his move to Washington.
Losada takes over from Wilfried Nancy, who was a finalist for MLS coach of the year after leading Montreal to a franchise-best 20-9-5 record.
Nancy reached an agreement with Montreal earlier this month to terminate his contract, allowing him to take over as coach of the Columbus Crew.
Losada faces a rebuild in Montreal with Djordje Mihailovic, Alistair Johnston and Ismael Koné moving on to European clubs this off-season.
Also Wednesday, CF Montreal acquired defender Aaron Herrera from Real Salt Lake for US$350,000 in 2023 general allocation money, $150,000 in 2024 general allocation money, Montreal's first round pick (25th overall) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and a 2023 international roster spot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.
