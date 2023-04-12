MONTREAL - CF Montreal traded Canadian international Kamal Miller and $1.3 million in general allocation money in 2023 to Inter Miami for midfielder Bryce Duke and winger Ariel Lassiter on Wednesday.
Miller, a defender with 32 senior men's appearances for Canada, played in 60 regular season games for Montreal over three seasons, contributing three goals, six assists and 11 clean sheets.
The 25-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., made Canada's starting XI for all three games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Duke, 22, had one assist in seven appearances with Miami this season. Last season, he had one goal and seven assists in 28 games.
Lassiter, 28, joins his fourth MLS club after stints in Los Angeles (Galaxy), Houston and Miami. He has yet to find the scoresheet this season after totalling four goals and five assists in 30 appearances for Miami last year.
Montreal (1-5) retains a sell-on fee percentage for Miller in the trade. Miami (2-5) retains a sell-on percentage for both Duke and Lassiter.
"We’re very happy with the arrival of these two players," said CF Montreal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard in a press release. “We had been discussing with Miami for a while regarding Bryce. He is an intelligent player on the pitch, with good technique and passing quality. He is a modern player who will bring creativity. Ariel is a versatile, left-footed player, with good speed and goal-scoring ability. He can also play as a striker and will help us offensively.
"We wish to thank Kamal for the years spent at CF Montreal. He developed well with us and did good things that helped us achieve good results. We wish him the best of luck for the future of his career."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.