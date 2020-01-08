TORONTO - The CFL and its nine clubs invested over $4 million into amateur football in Canada last year.
"Amateur football serves as the root of our great game in Canada," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement Wednesday. "Through donations, team appearances and the #TryFootball initiative, we reinforced and renewed our dedication to delivering football to Canadians in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast."
The league stated a total of $4,003,273 had gone towards growing and developing the game in Canada last year.
The CFL has provided nearly $11.5 million in support of amateur football since 2017, the league said. Efforts in 2019 included direct donations towards events and programming, as well as, 3,212 appearances by team personnel at clinics, tournaments and football celebrations across Canada.
"Our players and coaches are the greatest ambassadors for Canadian football," Ambrosie said. "Their outreach to youth and communities this past year was tremendous, exceeding 2018’s number of appearances by more than 1,000.
"This dedication to the next generation of players and fans is what the CFL is all about — passion for the game and a commitment to connecting with the people who make our league possible."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.
