Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the CFL has tabled a final amended proposal to the CFL Players' Association.
Ambrosie said Tuesday the new agreement addresses the CFLPA's biggest concerns: a ratification bonus and the Canadian ratio.
Ambrosie said the new deal presents the nine teams with $1 million to be allocated in a ratification bonus pool.
And it reduces the proposed number of nationalized Canadians — an American who has spent either five years in the CFL or at least three with the same team — from four to one, it also reduces the number of Canadian starters from seven to six.
Ambrosie said the league has set a deadline of midnight ET on Thursday for the players to accept the new proposal.
He added if the players turn it down and go back on strike, they will be served notice to vacate their respective training-camp facilities.
On Monday night, the players voted against ratifying a tentative agreement that had been reached by the league and union.
The CFLPA had recommended acceptance of the seven-year contact to its membership.
But players were back at practice Tuesday — reportedly under terms of the previous CBA, which was negotiated before the 2019 season and expired May 14 — as all nine CFL teams continued with training camp.
The league and union reached the tentative agreement Wednesday, four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams went on strike.
It marked just the second work stoppage in league history and first since 1974.
Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to the start of training camp May 15 because they were not then in a legal strike position due to differences in Alberta's labour laws.
The CFL's exhibition schedule is slated to open Friday night with the Toronto Argonauts visiting the Ottawa Redblacks and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers entertaining the Edmonton Elks.
Earlier on Tuesday, Winnipeg president Wade Miller, expressed hope the Bombers' contest will go ahead.
"We are optimistic that Friday's pre-season game will be played as scheduled," Miller was quoted as saying in a tweet released by the Bombers. "Once we have further information, we will provide you with more details."
The Calgary Stampeders are equally as hopeful their exhibition game Saturday night versus the B.C. Lions would go ahead as scheduled.
""We are optimistic that Saturday's pre-season game will be played as scheduled," Stampeders president/GM John Hufnagel said in a tweet released by the club. "Once we have further information, we will provide Stamps fans with further details."
At the crux of the players' rejection of the amended deal was the CFL wanting to increase the number of Canadian starters from seven to eight. But that would include a nationalized Canadian.
In addition, three other nationalized Canadians could play up to 49 per cent of all snaps on either side of the ball
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.
