TORONTO - Linebacker Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the East Division's top defensive performer last season, was among three players fined by the CFL on Wednesday for high hits in games last week.
Lawrence was penalized for a high hit on Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo in the Roughriders' 30-13 home win over the Ticats on Saturday night.
The CFL also fined Calgary defensive back Raheem Wilson for a high hit on Montreal running back Jeshrun Antwi during the Stampeders 30-27 win Thursday night.
And Ottawa defensive back Sherrod Baltimore was fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg receiver Dalton Schoen during the Blue Bombers' 19-17 home victory Friday night.
The amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
