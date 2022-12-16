Two more veteran players re-signed with their teams as the CFL's free-agency period continued.
Canadian receiver Nate Behar agreed to a two-year deal with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, a few hours after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed linebacker Kyrie Wilson to a one-year contract extension.
Behar, 28, has spent the last three seasons in Ottawa and 2022 was his most productive year.
The London, Ont., native hauled in 59 receptions for 727 yards, and a pair of touchdowns, to go with 254 yards after the catch.
Behar was drafted out of Carleton University, fifth overall, by the Edmonton Elks in 2017, before returning to Ottawa in 2019.
Wilson returns for his sixth season in Winnipeg after his 2022 campaign was cut short when he sustained an Achilles injury in a Week 4 win over Toronto.
He had 17 defensive tackles, one special-teams tackle and a sack before the injury.
Wilson’s best season statistically came in 2019, when he started all 18 games and finished third on the club in defensive plays.
He registered 63 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, with sacks, one interception, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and three tackles for losses in helping the Blue Bombers to their first of two straight Grey Cup titles.
Wilson has appeared in 35 games with Winnipeg and has 96 career tackles, four sacks and one interception for a touchdown.
He was first signed by the Bombers in April 2017 after agreeing to a contract with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He was one of Oakland's final roster cuts before the 2016 NFL season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.