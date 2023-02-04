TORONTO - Elaine Chuli posted a 26-save shutout for the Toronto Six in a 3-0 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts in a PHF game Saturday.
Shiann Darkangelo scored twice and Michaela Cava scored into an empty net for Toronto (11-2-2) at Canlan Sports.
Lovissa Berntdsson stopped 29 shots in a losing cause for Buffalo (2-11-2).
Also, Saturday's Montreal Force versus Minnesota Whitecaps game in Saint-Jérome, Que., was postponed because of weather hindering travel.
Sunday's game between the two clubs is scheduled to go ahead with a makeup game between the two clubs slotted in Monday afternoon.
