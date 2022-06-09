TORONTO - Wyndham Clark was the clubhouse leader at 7-under 63 early in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Matt Fitzpatrick was second, a shot behind Clark, at the national men's golf championship. Doug Ghim was third at 5 under

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was the low Canadian after morning play, tied for fourth at 4 under.

Hughes was tied with Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

The national men's golf championship was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.

