BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Jet Greaves made 40 saves and the Cleveland Monsters downed the Belleville Senators 2-1 in the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Jake Christiansen and Tyler Sikura each scored one and assisted the other for the Monsters (3-1-0).
Andrew Agozzino scored the lone goal for the Senators (1-3-0), which remain last in the North Division. Kevin Mandolese stopped 24-of-26 shots in defeat.
Belleville outshot Cleveland 41-26.
The Senators went ahead 1-0 on Agozzino 's first of the season at 4:09 of the first period. It's the only puck that would get by Greaves.
Christiansen tied it at 3:53 of the second before Sikura netted the winner on the power play with four seconds left in the period.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.
