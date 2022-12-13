OTTAWA - The Coaching Association of Canada announced a new mental health and sport project funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday.
The National Mental Health and Sport project will be launching in February 2023.
The project will have three key objectives including updating some existing training modules, to create an online accessible national resource hub, and to strategically promote the educational content and national resource hub to new and diverse audiences across Canada.
CAC hopes to increase mental health literacy amongst coaches at all levels of sport and in all provinces and territories.
Although the program will benefit all coaches who participate, the project will put an emphasis on supporting coaches and community sport leaders in the communities identified as the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental health has been identified by federal, provincial, and territorial governments as the greatest risk to people in Canada as a result of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.
