WINNIPEG - Evan Cormier stopped 20 shots as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Toronto Marlies 5-0 in AHL action Friday night.
Evan Polei scored twice for Manitoba (35-20-4-2). David Gustafsson, Johnathan Kovacevic and Mikey Eyssimont had the others.
Billy Christopoulos stopped 20 of the 25 shots he faced over two periods for Toronto (32-24-3-1). Andrew D'Agostini stopped the 10 shots he face in the third.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.