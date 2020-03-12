CHARLOTTETOWN - The Mount Royal Cougars made a winning debut at the U Sports women's hockey championship.
In the Calgary school's first appearance at the event, the No. 7 seeds upset the No. 2 University of Toronto Varsity Blues 2-1 in overtime in the first quarterfinal on Thursday.
Tatum Amy scored the winner 1:32 into overtime.
Camryn Amundson also scored for the Cougars, while Mathilde De Serres replied for the Varsity Blues.
The Cougars will play the third-ranked St. Francis Xavier X-Women in the semifinals Saturday.
St. FX needed overtime to edge the sixth-ranked Montreal Carabins 3-2 in another quarterfinal Thursday night.
X-Women forward Lydia Schurman scored the game-tying goal with 41 seconds left in regulation. Teammate Kate Gotaas scored the game-winning goal.
The No. 1 Alberta Pandas face the No. 8 PEI Panthers and the No. 4 McGill Martlets meet the No. 5 York Lions in quarterfinals Friday.
The final is Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.