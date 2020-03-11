LONDON - The European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany, has become the third PDC European Tour event to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Professional Darts Corporation announced Tuesday that the European Darts Open in Leverkusen and the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich would not take place following measures put in place by federal governments in the regions of Germany.
The same measures have now been adopted in Stuttgart, meaning that the March 20-22 European Tour event in Sindelfingen will be postponed.
The PDC is working with PDC Europe to schedule new dates for the events, with the possibility that other planned tournaments may move in the calendar to accommodate the rescheduled European Tour events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
