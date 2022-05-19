HELSINKI - Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship.
Adam Lowry, Drake Batherson and Damon Severson, with the game-winner, also scored for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland for first place in Group A on Saturday.
Yegor Petukhov, Arkadi Shestakov and Kirill Savitski scored for Kazakhstan (0-4), which led twice in the first period and gave the defending champions a scare before getting into penalty trouble late in the game.
Canada was 3-for-6 on the power play, while Kazakhstan was 1-for-6.
Logan Thompson made 16 saves for Canada. Andrei Shutov stopped 31 shots for Kazakhstan.
The start of the game was delayed by 40 minutes due to a fire at Helsinki Ice Hall before Thursday's earlier game between Germany and Denmark.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.