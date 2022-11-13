The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL's West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
More coming.
The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL's West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
The summer’s final Live on the Waterfront concert was held Wednesday evening at Prince Arthur’s Landing. The popular series in Thunder Bay has completed nine weekly shows that began on July 13. Wednesday’s concert was unique as it was held one hour later in the evening to mesh with the 10 p.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.