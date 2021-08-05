IZU, Japan - Canada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
It's Canada's first medal in the velodrome at the Tokyo Olympics.
More to come.
IZU, Japan - Canada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
It's Canada's first medal in the velodrome at the Tokyo Olympics.
More to come.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.