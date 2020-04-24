The Dallas Cowboys selected Canadian defensive lineman Neville Gallimore in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night.
Gallimore, of Ottawa, was the 18th player taken in the round, 82nd overall.
Gallimore was the second Canadian to go in the draft. Receiver Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C., went in the second round (49th overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The six-foot-two, 304-pound Gallimore had 30 tackles, four sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss last season. He appeared in 52 games — 38 as a starter — at Oklahoma, registering 148 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.
More coming.
