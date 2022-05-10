The Canadiens have won the lottery for the first-overall pick at the 2022 NHL draft, which will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.
More coming.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
ZZ Top pulled into the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Wednesday evening for a rocking performance. The band has been together for over five decades and sold over 30 million records across 15 studio albums. The loss of long-time bassist Dusty Hill in 2021 did not stop the band as his spot o…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.