VANCOUVER - The struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet.
The Canucks announced the move on Sunday, saying assistant coach Trent Cull have also been let go and that Adam Foote has been named an assistant coach while Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a defensive development coach.
Tocchet previously worked as head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes. He was also an assistant for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.
The coaching change comes after the Edmonton Oilers handed Vancouver a 4-2 defeat Saturday, marking the Canucks' third loss in a row and their ninth in the last 10 games.
Vancouver (18-25-3) has given up multi-goal leads in eight losses this season and sits sixth in the Pacific Division, 14 points out of a playoff spot.
Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021, replacing former head coach Travis Green. Under Boudreau's guidance, Vancouver went 32-15-10 to close out the campaign and missed the post-season by five points.
