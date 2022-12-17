Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members have elected a new board of directors following a vote at the national sport organization's annual winter meeting.
Hugh L. Fraser, a retired judge with nearly three decades experience at the Ontario court of justice, is the new chair, while former women's national team captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall is set to fill one of the other nine seats.
Hockey Canada's previous board stepped down in October amid blistering criticism related to the scandal-plagued federation's handling of sexual assault allegations and hushed payouts to victims.
The other board members put forward this week by an independent nominating committee and voted in today are Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, Dave Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.
