CP NewsAlert: L.A. Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. - Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash the Associated Press has confirmed. He was 41.

More coming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
