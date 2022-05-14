The Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 of their first-round series to be eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Toronto hasn't won a playoff series since 2004.
More coming.
