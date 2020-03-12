Major League Baseball has postponed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks and cancelled the rest of spring training due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More coming.
Major League Baseball has postponed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks and cancelled the rest of spring training due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.