The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association have announced the suspension of all operations from Wednesday to Christmas Day amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.
All team facilities will be closed until Boxing Day, the league and players' association announced in a joint statement Monday night.
The decision will result in five additional NHL games being postponed. Games are scheduled to resume next Monday.
More coming.
