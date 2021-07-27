TOKYO - Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.
It's Oleksiak's sixth career medal, making her Canada's most decorated summer Olympian.
