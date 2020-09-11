LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
Toronto's NBA championship defence ended with a 92-87 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.
