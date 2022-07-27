VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have won the Canadian Championship final and the Voyageurs Cup with a hard-fought 5-3 victory in a penalty shootout tonight at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.
Brian White gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, but Lukas MacNaughton tied the match in the 75th to force the shootout.
Vancouver outscored Toronto in the shootout 5-3.
Both Major League Soccer sides had played games on Saturday.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.