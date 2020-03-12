PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The world women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C. has been cancelled because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
The event was scheduled to start Saturday.
The cancellation means all three major winter sport world championships scheduled for Canada this season are off.
The world women's hockey championship in Nova Scotia was called off Saturday and the world figure skating championships in Montreal were taken off the schedule Wednesday.
More coming.
