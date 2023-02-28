CALGARY - The CP Women's Open is returning to Calgary.
Earl Grey Golf Club will host the Canadian national women's golf championship from July 22-28, 2024.
It will be the 50th edition of the Women's Open.
Calgary last hosted the Women's Open in 2016 at Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club.
This year's tournament is scheduled for Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver from Aug. 21-27.
South Africa's Paula Reto won by a stroke at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.
