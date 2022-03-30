Phillippe Daoust had two goals and an assist to pace the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 6-4 win over the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Hockey League on Wednesday night.
Vincent Sevigny had a goal and an assist for Saint John (33-17-1-3) while Nathan Drapeau, William Dufour and Olivier Picard also scored.
In other action, it was: Cape Breton Eagles 5, Moncton Wildcats 4; Charlottetown Islanders 4, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3 (SO); Quebec Remparts 8, Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2; Gatineau Olympiques 2, Shawinigan Cataractes 1; Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 1; and Sherbrooke Phoenix 4, Drummondville Voltigeurs 1.
At Halifax, Zachary Beauregard had a goal and an assist for the Mooseheads (27-26-1-1)while James Swan, Robert Orr and Elliot Desnoyers also scored.
Eagles 5, Wildcats 4
At Cape Breton, N.S., Cam Squires had two goals and two assists to lead the Eagles (13-33-4-2). Sean Larochelle, Logan Camp and Peter Repcik had the others. Alex Mercier, Alexis Daniel, Vincent Labelle and Sam Archibald replied for Moncton (23-23-5-1).
Islanders 4, Titan 3 (SO)
At Bathurst, N.B., Patrick Guay and Brett Budgell scored shootout goals for Charlottetown (37-10-6-0) after Noah Laaouan, Keiran Gallant and Michael Horth scored in regulation. Joseph Henneberry, Logan Chisholm and Riley Kidney countered for the Titan (33-14-2-3).
Remparts 8, Drakkar 2
At Quebec City, Zachary Bolduc had three goals and an assist to pace the Remparts (39-14-1-0). Nicolas Savoie, Olivier Coulombe, Mikael Huchette, Zachary Gravel and Nathan Gaucher had the others. Andrew Belchamber and Vincent Collars scored for Baie-Comeau (18-27-4-4).
Olympiques 2, Cataractes 1
At Gatineau, Que., Simon Picard's goal at 17:25 of the third period proved to be the winner for the OIympiques (29-13-9-2). Cole Cormier also scored for the winners. Xavier Bourgault replied for Shawinigan (34-17-1-3).
Armada 3, Huskies 1
At Rouyn-Noranda, Que., Alexis Gendron, Alexandre Joncas and Mikael Denis scored for the Armada (23-24-3-4). Jordan Cote had the lone goal for the Huskies (21-28-1-3).
Phoenix 4, Voltigeurs 1
At Sherbrooke, Que., Joshua Roy had a goal and an assist for the Phoenix (37-12-2-2). Justin Gill, Julien Anctil and Xavier Parent also scored. Sam Oliver recorded the goal for Drummondville (23-19-6-5).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.
