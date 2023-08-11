TORONTO - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is through to the semifinals at the men's National Bank Open after posting a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald on Friday.
The opportunistic Spaniard converted five of his nine break-point chances to pull away in the second set and win on his third match point.
McDonald advanced to his first ever Masters 1000 quarterfinal with a win over Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., on Thursday.
Davidovich Fokina will next play the winner of a quarterfinal between second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Australia's Alex de Minaur.
In Friday's other semifinals, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to face American 12th seed Tommy Paul and seventh seed Jannik Sinner of Italy was due to play French veteran Gael Monfils.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.
