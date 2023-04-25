CALGARY - A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown.
The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle.
The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also includes parking, transit improvements, a new community rink and an enclosed plaza.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said city council unanimously voted in favour of the deal Tuesday afternoon.
"This is a generational investment in placemaking, creating space for community to gather," she told a news conference near the nearly four-decade-old Saddledome.
The Alberta government is not contributing to the arena but said it plans to fund up to $300 million on public transit and road improvements, site utilities, site reclamation and other supportive infrastructure.
The province is also contributing $30 million to cover half the cost of the 1,000-seat community rink.
The announcement comes less than a week before the writ is expected to drop for the May 29 provincial election.
"After the election, the province’s contribution to this arena deal must be approved by provincial cabinet and the Treasury Board before the end of summer," Premier Danielle Smith told the news conference.
"That’s why, on May 29, I’m hoping Calgarians give our (United Conservative Party) government a clear mandate to proceed with this arena deal.
“Calgary isn’t Calgary without the Flames, and Alberta isn’t Alberta without the Battle of Alberta.”
Smith said last October that the Saddledome has served the community well but can no longer compete with new buildings across North America for events, concerts and sports.
The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the city restarted talks last year on a new event centre after a previous agreement collapsed a year earlier.
The latest agreement also includes a $537.3-million contribution from the city and a land-transfer deal with the neighbouring Calgary Stampede.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 25, 2023.
