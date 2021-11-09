BOSTON - The Ottawa Senators placed defenceman Victor Mete in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before they were set to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
Mete is the fourth member of the Senators to be added to the protocol list over the past few days.
Defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in the protocol on Sunday, prompting the team to cancel Monday's practice for precautionary reasons.
Forward Austin Watson entered the protocol on Friday.
Mete did not not practise with the team Tuesday morning.
The Senators also announced goaltender Anton Forsberg will miss Tuesday's game with a non-COVID-related illness.
Goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.
