VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks say defenceman Travis Hamonic isn't opting out of the NHL season, but he has yet to join the team.
General manager Jim Benning said in a statement Friday on Twitter that the 31-year-old "remains at home, dealing with some personal matters" and that the team "continues to support him."
Hamonic signed a two-year, US$6-million deal with the Canucks in July, but wasn't in Vancouver when the team opened training camp Sept. 24.
The blue-liner from St. Malo, Man., played 38 games for Vancouver last season, registering 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
Hamonic has played 675 regular-season games over 11 NHL seasons with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
