MADRID - Denis Shapovalov scored a straight singles upset and clinched a win for Canada in its opening tie with Italy at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals on Monday.
Shapovalov, ranked 15th in the world, beat world No. 8 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted 2 hours 51 minutes.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., gave Canada an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.
Earlier, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil recorded an even bigger upset.
Pospisil, a late replacement for Felix Auger-Aliassime (recovering from an ankle injury), beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Ranked 150th in the world after missing half the season while recovering from back surgery, Pospisil was a big underdog against world No. 12 Fognini.
Later, Pospisil and Shapovalov were scheduled to team up in doubles to meet Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego.
Canada, the United States and Italy are in Group F. Canada faces the U.S., on Tuesday.
The winners of each of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to quarterfinals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.
