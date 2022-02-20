ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A first-period power-play goal from Peter Abbandonato proved to be the game winner Sunday as the Laval Rocket downed the Rochester Americans 5-1 in American Hockey League action.
Cameron Hillis and Sami Niku also scored for the Rocket (21-14-3), and Cedric Desruisseaux tallied his first two AHL points (a goal and an assist).
Ryan Scarfo scored the lone tally for the Americans (24-18-5), who have dropped three straight games.
Laval got 29 saves from Cayden Primeau and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23-of-27 shots for Rochester.
The Rocket raced out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period before Scarfo got the home team on the board.
There was ample special-teams play for both sides, with Laval going 1 for 4 with the man advantage and Rochester failing to score on five power plays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.