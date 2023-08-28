Team locations and the player intake process for the new women's professional hockey league are about to be revealed.
Board member Stan Kasten, who is president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hockey Hall of Famer and the new league's hockey operations vice-president Jayna Hefford and a player representative are scheduled to speak at a Tuesday morning press conference.
Kasten's boss, Dodgers owner Mark Walter, is the financial backer of the league expected to start in January with three teams in the United States and three teams in Canada.
Walter buying out the seven-team rival Premier Hockey Federation and his group negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) this summer cleared the deck for the new women's pro league.
The PWHPA features the biggest names in women's hockey, including Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianne Jenner.
Annual player salaries will be between US$35,000 to $80,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.
