LAKELAND, Fla. - Willie Castro and Roberto Campos both had home runs as the Detroit Tigers doubled the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in Grapefruit League play on Monday.
With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jays' reliever Matt Gage surrendered a two-run bomb to Campos.
Toronto had trailed the game 2-0 before tying the score in the top half of the eighth when Cavan Biggio scored on Gosuke Katoh's sacrifice fly and Ranier Nunez drove Adrian Pinto home with a line-drive double.
Tigers relief pitcher Drew Hutchison shut down the Jays; bats in the ninth to earn the save.
Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, the team's top free-agency prize, allowed three hits and two earned runs over six innings.
Toronto signed the right-hander to a five-year, US$110-million contract during the off-season.
The Blue Jays will finish the pre-season schedule on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Toronto hosts the Texas Rangers in its regular-season home opener at Rogers Centre on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
