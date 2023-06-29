NASHVILLE - David Reinbacher had a good meeting with the Montreal Canadiens this week.
He spoke with the team's owner, Jeff Molson, and met head coach Martin St. Louis.
Despite the positive vibes, Reinbacher wasn't optimistic the Original Six franchise would call his name.
He was thrilled to be wrong.
Montreal selected Reinbacher with the fifth overall pick at the NHL draft Wednesday, passing over a group of talented forwards for the six-foot-two, 194-pound defenceman.
"I didn't expect to go that high," he said. "But now it's an incredible feeling. Really huge honour for me."
Reinbacher had three goals and 22 points in 46 games for EHC Kloten of Switzerland's top professional league in 2022-23, and joined Thomas Vanek as the highest-drafted Austrian in NHL history.
"Unreal," said the 18-year-old. "I can't believe it. It's such a great feeling. For sure, it makes me proud to be an Austrian (and) to show the kids it's possible to get drafted that high."
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who was taken fifth in 2005, took the stage to announce Montreal's selection, but backed away partway through after appearing to forget Reinbacher's name.
"Boy that was embarrassing," he wrote on Twitter. "Sorry David..... Reinbacher."
One year removed from finishing last in the NHL and selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in 2022, the Canadiens came 28th this season.
Montreal is set to make eight more selections, starting with No. 69, when the draft continues with rounds two through seven Thursday.
Reinbacher said he wants to improve the offensive side of his game as he looks to transition to hockey in North America.
He's also not bothered by the pressure that comes with playing in a city where the sport is treated like a religion.
"Not scary," Reinbacher said. "I'm excited to get there, to play as soon as possible in the NHL.
"I'm not scared. I'm excited."
The Vancouver Canucks were the next Canadian team to make a selection, choosing Swedish defenceman Tom Willander at No. 11.
"Vancouver's actually my first-ever team that I started cheering for," he said. "Mainly because of (Henrik and Daniel Sedin) being probably the most dominant pair of players ever.
"But I guess also I thought the logo was cool, so got a bit nostalgic seeing it up on the stage."
Willander has committed to Boston University in the NCAA next season instead of playing professionally in Sweden's SHL.
"It's a better fit," he explained. "I have a lot of development left to do, getting a bit heavier. But also skills-wise, I feel like I have a bit to go.
"The NCAA teams being a bit more towards the development side, contrary to the SHL teams, I feel like that was a good move."
Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said Willander had been on his scouts' radar since before the season.
"Then they just grow and grow on him," he said of his younger countryman. "He's a right-shot defenceman ... his mobility, his ability to skate, defend, compete.
"A natural athlete."
The Calgary Flames then took Slovakian forward Samuel Honzek at No. 16.
The six-foot-three, 195-pound forward had 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games for the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants in 2022-23.
The 18-year-old Slovakian has twice represented his country at the world junior hockey championship.
"The thing I was dreaming of a long time," Honzek said of being drafted. "Now it's finally true."
The Winnipeg Jets picked Colby Barlow of the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack at No. 18.
The six-foot, 195-pound forward had 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games for the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack this season.
"It's definitely nerve-racking," the native of Orillia, Ont., said of his draft experience. "There's excitement, there's nerves ... you're all over the place. You never know where you're gonna play until your name gets called.
"Just a special day."
The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up selections by Canadian teams on Day 1 of the draft at No. 28 by taking Easton Cowan.
The five-foot-10, 170-pound winger from Mount Brydges, Ont., had 20 goals and 53 points in 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights in 2022-23.
Toronto acquired the pick, which originally belonged to Boston, from Washington at the trade deadline after dealing its own first-rounder to St. Louis.
Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who also played junior for the Knights, reached out to Cowan right after he was picked.
"He actually FaceTimed me," said Cowan, who was NHL Central Scouting's 51st-ranked North American skater.
"That was awesome. I was kind of in shock."
-With files from Daniel Rainbird.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
___
Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.