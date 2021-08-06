TOKYO - Moments after Julia Grosso's kick deflected off the hands of the Swedish keeper and into the goal, her Canadian teammates charged onto the pitch at Tokyo Stadium in jubilation.
Canada's women's soccer team are finally gold medallists, and their dramatic win in the gold-medal match capped a huge day for Canada at the Tokyo Games.
Canada captured four medals on the day, equaling its highest single-day output in Tokyo. Three of them came within hours of each other, with Moh Ahmed claiming silver in the men's 5,000 metres and the Andre De Grasse-led 4x100 relay sprint team earning bronze.
The result made De Grasse the most decorated Canadian male Olympian with six medals -- one gold, one silver and four bronze.
With the four medals, Canada equalled the 22 it won four years ago in Rio de Janeiro, with chances to add to that in sprint canoe, track cycling and other events over the weekend.
Canada sat 12th on the medal table after Friday with six gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals. Canadian athletes won four gold, three silver and 15 bronze in Rio.
Canada's latest gold came in nail-biting fashion with a 3-2 win on penalty kicks over the favoured Swedish national team.
After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé denied Jonna Andersson's attempt, Grosso scored the winner to end it.
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute but Jessie Fleming equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.
It's the first-ever Olympic title for the Canadian women's soccer team, which finished third in 2012 and 2016 and came into Tokyo determined to finish higher on the podium.
Back at the track, Canada's first Olympic medal in the men's 5,000 came courtesy of the man who has blazed a trail for Canadian distance runners on the global scene in the past few years.
Ahmed went from fifth to second on the final turn of the last lap, then challenged race-winner Joshua Cheptegei for gold but he couldn't catch the Ugandan.
Cheptegei finished in 12 minutes 58.15 seconds followed by Ahmed at 12:58.61. Paul Chelimo of the United States took bronze in 12:59.05.
Justyn Knight of Toronto finished seventh in the 5,000 in 13:04.38.
The 30-year-old Ahmed opened the Tokyo Olympics with a sixth place in the 10,000 metres, taking the lead with less than two laps to go before running out of gas over the final 300 metres.
He didn't run out of gas this time.
Instead he passed three runners heading into the race's final stretch – Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya and Chelimo – for his first Olympic medal in his third Games.
In the 4x100 relay, De Grasse ran a blistering anchor leg as Canada finished in a season-best time of 37.7 seconds.
Italy finished first in 37.5 seconds, followed by Britain in 37.51.
De Grasse led a team that included Toronto's Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake of Kelowna, B.C., and Toronto's Brendon Rodney.
It's Canada's second straight Olympic bronze in the event.
De Grasse anchored Canada to bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. They narrowly missed making the final at the 2019 world championships.
Canada won gold in the event at the 1996 Atlanta Games with a team that included Donovan Bailey, who also won the 100 metres at that Games, and Bruny Surin.
The first Canadian medallist of the day was Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., who claimed bronze in the men's 50-kilometre race walk.
But in the post-victory moments usually reserved for celebrating athletic accomplishments and the hard work it took to make them happen, Dunfee's elation was mixed with frustration.
The 30-year-old lamented the International Olympic Committee's decision to pull the 50k from future Summer Games. The event is being removed for gender balance – there is no women's 50k.
"It's really does just break my heart," said an emotional Dunfee during the post-race press conference. "The solution would have been to put a women's 50k in. The women deserve it.
"It's absolute bollocks the excuse the IOC gives for why they're getting out of the event. They don't like it. It's a free event. They can't make money off of it.
"I think we've proven time and time again, it's an exciting race, it's an Olympic race. The 50k is the epitome of what it means to endure. It's the longest foot race of the Olympic Games."
Fifth when the bell sounded on his final lap – the last of 25 laps of a two-kilometre loop – Dunfee picked off Portugal's Joao Vieira and then caught Spain's Marc Tur over the final 200 metres.
Summoning thoughts of friends and family watching him on television back home, as well as the memory of his late grandmother, propelled Dunfee to the podium.
"At that point in the race, I was just thinking about my friends and family back home walking every step of the way with me, and thinking about my nana who would have been walking every step of the way with me," he said.
On Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, canoe sprinters Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent put themselves in a good position to earn another medal for Canada in the sport.
Vincent-Lapointe of Trois-Rivières, Que., and Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., advanced to Saturday's semifinal of the C-2 500 metres after winning their quarterfinal in two minutes 2.259 seconds.
The Canadian pair, world champions in 2017 and 2018, failed to move directly from the heat to the semifinal after crossing the finish line with a time of 2:02.170, one second behind the second-place team from Germany.
"We approached our (Friday) races one at a time, doing our best to stick to our race plan. I'm happy it worked out well," said Vincent-Lapointe, who won silver in the C-1 200 the day before.
In the pool, Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., put together an impressive six-dive performance to advance to the semifinal of the men's 10-metre platform. The 18-year-old totalled 443.85 points to qualify in fifth position.
Fellow Canadian Rylan Wiens of Pike Lake, Sask., missed the semifinal by the smallest of margins. He finished 19th, one-tenth of a point below the final qualifying position.
At the velodrome, track cyclists Kelsey Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., and Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., first survived qualifying, then won two heats each to move onto the round of 16 in the women's sprint.
Earlier Friday, Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a 71 to stay at par in women's golf. The product of Smiths Falls, Ont. sits in a four-way tie for 40th.
Hamilton's Alena Sharp had a 2-under 69 to improve her standing and sit a shot back of Henderson in sole possession of 44th.
"I really had to grind it out and get up and down sometimes and make lemonade out of lemons today," said Henderson. "It's just nice that I had that courage and grind in me because it's tough to keep going when you're that far down on the leaderboard."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.