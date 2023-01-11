EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks re-signed American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna to a two-year contract Wednesday.
Ceresna, 28, was a CFL all-star for the first time last season.
He had a team-high 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 tackles in 12 regular-season games.
Ceresna began his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017).
He has appeared in 57 career regular-season games, having registered 25 sacks, 115 tackles and five forced fumbles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
