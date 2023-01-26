EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed American linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year contract extension Thursday.
Morgan had 41 tackles in just six games last season. He also registered a special-teams tackle and forced fumble.
He recorded a team-high 66 tackles with the Elks in 2021 and was a unanimous selection as Edmonton's nominee for the CFL's top rookie honour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.
