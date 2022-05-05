EDMONTON - Kaiden Guhle scored and added an assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings opened their second-round WHL playoff series with the Red Deer Rebels with a 4-0 blanking Thursday.
Sebastian Cossa stopped all 18 shots he faced to pick up the shutout as the Oil Kings coasted to a series opening win.
Dylan Guenther opened scoring in the game at the 10:18 mark for his fifth of the post-season and the other three Oil Kings goals came in the second, including Kaiden Guhle's at the 14:49 mark of the frame.
Chase Coward stopped 23-of-27 shots for the Rebels before he was replaced by Connor Ungar in the third period. Ungar made eight saves in relief.
Game 2 goes between these two teams goes Saturday in Edmonton again.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.