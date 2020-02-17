NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl was named NHL first star of the week on Monday.
He led all players with 10 points (3-7) over four games last week. Draisaitl had three multi-point performances to help the Oilers post a 3-1-0 record over the stretch.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the second star and Los Angeles Kings right-winger Tyler Toffoli took the third star.
Vasilevskiy was 3-0-0 last week with a 1.64 goals-against average and .949 save percentage. Toffoli had four goals over two games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.
