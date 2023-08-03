EDMONTON - Former player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar Connor McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday.
The Oilers say Jackson will oversee all aspects of the organization's NHL, AHL and WHL teams.
Jackson had been the executive vice president of Wasserman Hockey, a prominent global agency well-known for representing numerous NHL stars, including the Oilers captain.
The former corporate and entertainment lawyer also brings significant NHL experience to the new role, having served as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2006 to 2010.
As a player, Jackson played 263 NHL games with the Leafs, Quebec Nordiques and Chicago Blackhawks.
He will report directly to Oilers owner Daryl Katz, while Ken Holland remains the general manager and president of hockey operations. The team says Holland will report to Jackson.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
