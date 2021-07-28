The Edmonton Oilers have made it official with Zach Hyman, signing the former Toronto Maple Leafs forward to a substantial seven-year deal in free agency on Wednesday.
The contract carries an average annual value of US$5.5 million.
Hyman has spent his entire six-season NHL career playing in Toronto for his hometown Leafs and inked a four-year, US$9-million contract with the club in 2017.
Last season, the 29-year-old winger put up 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games.
His move to Edmonton follows weeks of speculation and reports that the Oilers were attempting to orchestrate a "sign-and-trade" deal with the Leafs that would allow for an eight-year contract.
Edmonton was busy as the free agent market opened for business Wednesday, locking up defenceman Tyson Barrie with a new three-year deal that carried an average annual value of US$4.5 million.
Barrie, 30, had a solid season in Edmonton last year, putting up 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists).
Originally picked by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (64th overall) of the 2009 draft, the native of Victoria, B.C., has played 610 NHL games with the Avs, Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Edmonton also added defenceman Cody Ceci to its roster, signing the 27-year-old defenceman to a four-year contract that carried an average annual value of US$3.25 million.
Ceci, who's from Ottawa, had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 53 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.
Originally picked by the Senators 15th overall in the 2012 draft, Ceci has split eight NHL seasons between Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Toronto.
Defenceman were a hot commodity on the free agent market Wednesday.
The Montreal Canadiens landed Stanley Cup-winner David Savard, inking the 30-year-old to a four-year contract with an average annual value of US$3.5 million.
Savard finished last season in Tampa Bay after the Columbus Blue Jackets dealt him to the Lightning at the trade deadline in April.
The six-foot-two, 233-pound blue liner had six points (one goal, five assists) in 54 regular-season appearances and added another five helpers in 20 playoff appearances.
Columbus selected Savard, a native of St-Hyacinthe, Que., in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2009 entry draft and he spent 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets before moving to the Lightning.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs brought in a new backup goalie, signing Petr Mrazek to a three-year deal with an average annual value of US$3.8 million.
Mrazek, 29, played 12 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and registered a 6-2-3 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average.
The six-foot-one, 192-pound netminder from the Czech Republic has played 275 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina.
The deal means Toronto will move on from former No. 1 Frederik Andersen, who struggled with a nagging lower-body injury last year, disappointing 13-8-3 record and giving Jack Campbell the chance to steal the top job.
The 31-year-old Danish netminder is now a free agent.
The free agency period opened with a flurry of trades.
The Senators sent right-winger Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.
Dadonov, 32, had 20 points for Ottawa last season, including 13 goals, while the 34-year-old Holden spent much of the campaign on Vegas' taxi squad, registering just two assists in 17 regular season appearances.
In other trade action, the Oilers dealt defenceman Ethan Bear to the Hurricanes for left-winger Warren Foegele.
The 24-year-old Bear struggled with a concussion last season, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) in 43 regular-season contests.
Foegele, 25, had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) for the 'Canes in the regular season and added another goal and an assist in 10 playoff appearances.
The Flames also made a deal, picking up defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Chicago Blackhawks for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.
The six-foot-six, 235-pound Russian blue liner had one goal and seven assists in 55 games for the Blackhawks last season.
The Leafs acquired the rights to defenceman Brennan Mennell from the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Minnesota with get the selection if Mennell, who spent last year in the KHL, plays 30 games for the Leafs next season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.
