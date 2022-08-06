EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year extension.
The 24-year-old from Edmonton played 29 games for the Oilers last season. He scored his first NHL goal Feb. 20 against the Minnesota Wild.
Benson, whose extension is worth US$750,000, also had four goals and eight assists in 18 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
The Oilers drafted him in the second round, 32nd overall in 2016.
The six-foot, 190-pound forward has a goal and two assists in 36 career NHL games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.
