NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been fined US$5,000, the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at 17:24 of the first period. McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.
The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped in the 4-0 loss, but the native of Newmarket, Ont., leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
